COMPETITORS were tested during round two of the Leaping Log Enduro in Leeton recently.
The second round of the competition was hosted by the Leeton Motorcycle Club, with close to 50 riders taking part.
A range of categories and classes covering all ages were on show, with riders travelling from places such as Young, Condobolin, Albury-Wodonga, Victoria's high country, Holbrook and Wagga.
Leeton riders were also among those taking to the track, which was located on the Barellan Road just outside of Leeton.
Leeton Motorcycle Club publicity officer Rocci Nardi said numbers were slightly down on previous years, but said those who did take part enjoyed the competition and camaraderie of the event.
"Numbers were probably a little bit lower than what they usually are, there were a few other events on that same weekend," he said.
"It was a great weekend for the sport, especially trying to get the young up and comers back into it.
"The standard was pretty high.
"Some travelled from pretty far away and they were happy with the challenging track we had."
Nardi thanked everyone who take part in the weekend, as well as everyone who helped organise the competition to make it the success it was.
