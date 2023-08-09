LEETON-WHITTON will hope they can perform better this weekend when they travel to take on the MCUE Goannas.
The Crows come into the game off the back of another huge defeat, this time at the hands of Turvey Park to the tune of 159 points.
Leeton-Whitton have just two matches remaining in the season and will be hoping they can at least provide some resistance against the seventh-placed Goannas.
Last time the two teams met was at Leeton Showground back in round eight where the Crows did put up a fight and played some solid football throughout the game.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Consistency will again be something coach Tom Groves will be working on with the side in what is always one of the toughest road trips of the season.
The Goannas are still a very slight chance of making this year's finals and will throw everything at the Crows in their bid to do so.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.