The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton's last away game of the 2023 season looms against MCUE

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton-Whitton's Mason Dryburgh in action for the Crows in round eight when they last played MCUE. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton-Whitton's Mason Dryburgh in action for the Crows in round eight when they last played MCUE. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON-WHITTON will hope they can perform better this weekend when they travel to take on the MCUE Goannas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.