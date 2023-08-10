The Irrigator

Western Bulldogs' Mary Sandral makes a netball comeback with Billabong Crows

By Steve Tervet
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:00am
Mary Sandral has returned from her footy commitments with the Western Bulldogs (inset) to play netball with her sister Jen at Billabong Crows.
Former St Francis College student Mary Sandral is turning back the clock to resurrect her netball career at Billabong Crows.

Sports Journalist

