AN AFTERNOON of good company, a little bit of painting and a sip or two all combined for a fun fundraising event in Leeton.
Hosted by St Joseph's Primary School on Saturday, July 29, the paint and sip afternoon was well attended by parents, teachers and members of the community.
Leeton shire artist Linzie Nardi led the group through their art creations on the day, with even the most novice painters giving it a go.
Co-organiser of the event Jenna Bell said the support shown for the fundraiser was a testament to the school.
"The idea to do a paint and sip event was to create a fun and engaging way to raise funds for our primary school," Mrs Bell said.
"The P&F is raising funds for essential reading resources, ensuring an enriched learning experience for students.
"We are lucky to have Linzie Nardi a professional artist on our committee this year and to have that skill set amongst us, we thought it would be great to share with the community."
Prizes and finger food also complemented the festivities on the day, with Mrs Bell saying a further highlight was the camaraderie between the group.
"(A highlight was) getting together with friends and meeting new people to be creative and having a good time in a positive atmosphere," she said.
Among those taking part on the day was St Joseph's principal MaryJane Simms, who thanked all of the organisers for their work.
"It was so much fun to be part of the paint and sip," she said.
"Linzie was such a skilled tutor and the year two families supplied such a mouth-watering afternoon tea. Their teamwork was inspiring."
As the year continues to race ahead, the St Joseph's P&F has another event up its sleeve for the whole community to experience.
"We have a large event coming up and it is not to be missed," Mrs Bell said.
"We want to involve the whole community in a helicopter ball drop.
"Experience the thrill and anticipation at our St Joseph's helicopter ball drop, a unique fundraising event that's sure to make your heart race."
A date for this event will soon be confirmed.
