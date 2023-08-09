THIS year may mark 50 years since Australian forces withdraw from Vietnam, but for Leeton veteran John Power his memories have not faded.
Mr Power has recalled what it was like to serve in the Australian Army during the Vietnam War, sharing both the tough times and the good times.
It has been 50 years since Australia's participation in the war was formally declared at an end when the Governor-General issued a proclamation on January, 11 1973.
At this time, the only combat troops remaining in Vietnam were a platoon guarding the Australian embassy in Saigon.
Mr Power joined the Australian Army in 1964 when he was 19. At the time he was working in Narrandera in spare parts at a motor dealership. He decided to broaden his horizons by joining the Army.
During recruit training, he progressed well and he was sent to Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, but the diesel mechanic course had already started, but the other spanner in the works was it had been discovered Mr Power was colour blind.
Instead, he completed a clerk technical course in Melbourne and he volunteered with a new part of the Army at the time called Army Aviation.
Following this he was sent to a posting in Brisbane in 1966.
His path to Vietnam soon became obvious, but various more hurdles and various other happenings faced Mr Power.
However, in 1966 he was deployed to Vietnam as part of 161 (Independent) Reconnaissance Flight.
It was on the flight from Manilla in the Philippines to Vietnam that Mr Power and those on the flight were issued with live ammunition for their rifles.
"That's when it started to feel more real," he said.
"We eventually made it to Vung Tau Air Base. There was no accommodation there.
"We were living on a beach, sand everywhere. It was a temporary place before moving to Nui Dat."
Mr Power was randomly selected for "picker duty" on night one or sentry duty as it was also known.
He had to get into the weapon pit with two hours and it was a baptism of fire.
"It started to pour down with rain, I had my rain slicker that I put over myself so I wouldn't get wet, bad mistake," Mr Power said.
"I didn't put it over the weapon to protect it from the water and rust.
"So, the next morning when the duty officer inspects the weapon, it was full of water.
"I had to then clean that weapon every afternoon for a week."
After night one, Mr Power and his fellow comrades soon fell into the pattern of life in Vietnam.
After a short time, the group moved, but the conditions weren't much better.
Their tents were from World War II and the floor was sand.
"The sand would filter through the mosquito nets and it would get into your eyes, everywhere really," Mr Power said.
Mr Power's main duties were looking after aircraft maintenance and helping ensuring they were fit to fly through regular checks and services.
There were some close calls during his days with 161 Recce thanks to several accidents on site.
The group was constantly warned of the enemy being near, but they almost become accustomed to living with that constant worry.
Mr Power said they also did their best to have fun, especially given their young age.
This included tales of mischief while on leave and drinking their boozers dry of beer whenever they could get their hands on the beverage.
The Australians had good camaraderie with other nations, mostly the Americans and the Aussies were known to drink the latter under the table.
All of this was to let off steam while part of a war that back home was creating division among populations all across not just Australia, but the world.
When veterans returned home to Australia they were often ridiculed, spat on and abused by their fellow countrymen and women.
Mr Power said this was a difficult time for everyone.
"We had blokes going back to Vietnam instead of being in Australia," he said.
"When I came home to Australia in 1967, we all ended up putting our hands up to go to New Guinea with the Army again.
"A lot of the people I served with in Vietnam, I served with in New Guinea as well.
"Because of that, we had three years outside of Australia and we have a bond that's very close. I'm closer to those fellas, apart from my wife and children, than anyone else in my life."
Mr Power did eventually attend the "welcome home parade" for Vietnam veterans in 1987 in Sydney, another memory he keeps stored away.
Following his time in Vietnam and New Guinea, Mr Power married his wife Carol and the pair had two children - Natalie and David.
David is also part of the Australian Armed Forces, while Natalie has been involved with the Australian Army Reserves.
The other impact of this war was of course Agent Orange, something that did cause issues for Mr Power and his family members.
Mr Power went on to continue a career in the mechanical and motoring industry before retiring.
He has been a long-serving member of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch president and said he couldn't believe five decades had passed since Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War was declared over.
"You do get emotional sometimes thinking about it, there were a lot of sacrifices made," Mr Power said.
"We never knew who the enemy was.
"I hope it's a conflict that is remembered and learned from, but even now I'm not so sure governments have learned."
However, Mr Power did recommend a career with the Army, saying it had many opportunities for all people.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.