YANCO-WAMOON can cause some damage to the Group 20 first grade ladder this weekend if they can overcome the Yenda Blueheelers.
The Hawks will host the Blueheelers on Sunday afternoon at Yanco Sportsground.
A win should see Yenda keep their finals hopes alive, meaning the Hawks can still have an impact on the competition should they get the points on offer.
Just two rounds remain in the home and away season for 2023 and there is no doubting it has been a tough year for the Hawks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Already low on troops with no reserve grade side, the team was felled by various season-ending injuries throughout the winter, which has limited what they are capable of.
However, coach Kane Hammond will be hoping they can pick themselves up for the last two games and give the competition a shake by defeating Yenda.
Supporters past and present have been urged to get to Yanco on Sunday, with first grade kicking off at 2.35pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.