The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon face Yenda Blueheelers in second last match of 2023 season

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yanco-Wamoon face Yenda this weekend. Picture by Liam Warren
Yanco-Wamoon face Yenda this weekend. Picture by Liam Warren

YANCO-WAMOON can cause some damage to the Group 20 first grade ladder this weekend if they can overcome the Yenda Blueheelers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.