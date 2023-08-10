The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Michelle Kilgower from The Salvation Army - Murrumbidgee | August 2023

By Michelle Kilgower
August 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local leader columnist Michelle Kilgower has highlighted homelessness issues in Leeton shire in her August column. Picture Shutterstock
Local leader columnist Michelle Kilgower has highlighted homelessness issues in Leeton shire in her August column. Picture Shutterstock

HOMELESSNESS Week, which runs from August 7 to August 13, has been supported by the Salvation Army's Murrumbidgee homelessness team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.