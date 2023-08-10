HOMELESSNESS Week, which runs from August 7 to August 13, has been supported by the Salvation Army's Murrumbidgee homelessness team.
The Griffith Family Store, as well as both corps in Leeton and Griffith have also been getting behind the initiative.
Staff have been to Griffith, Narrandera and Leeton and have interacted with up to 300 people from across our region.
We have handed out little gifts and engaged with people in each community to enlighten folks on the myths that surround why people are homeless.
What you all need to know is lack of "affordable rent" is the main reason.
Not alcohol or drugs, gambling, mental health or the myriad of other reasons that are put up.
With the right supports and services all of these things can be overcome, if there is somewhere safe, affordable and long-term to live.
Some did not believe in their community many people were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Their surprise was noticeable after listening to our team.
A lot of individuals we have spoken to have indicated their own struggles with the high cost of living, extremely high rents and utility costs.
Those we have provided services too throughout our region have spoken about the stigma, the despair, feeling unsafe, being cold or being hot, being hungry and at times, being unable to find support, whist being homeless.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There are those who want to work, however where do they go for a shower after or before work, how do they make their lunch, how do they cook their own dinner at night, how do they get to work?
Things a lot of us take for granted.
The Salvation Army's 2023 theme for Homelessness Week is "It's time to end homelessness: together, we can".
In Australia, there are over 122,494 people experiencing homelessness on any given night.
This has increased significantly since the 2021 Census. Homelessness is not "rooflessness".
Only 6.2 per cent of people without a home are sleeping rough.
The majority of homelessness is hidden - people in crisis accommodation, rooming houses, insecure housing, overcrowded dwellings or couch surfing.
So, let's work together to end homelessness in own community by taking a proactive approach.
Come and talk to us at Murrumbidgee Homelessness with your ideas, thoughts and we will work with you towards this outcome.
Working together as a community can overcome so much.
Remember volunteers are precious and we would welcome those who wish to come and speak to us about volunteering at Murrumbidgee Homelessness.
Give Michelle or Judy a call on 0432 001 163 (Michelle) or 0447 096 418 (Judy).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.