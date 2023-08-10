LEETON'S connection with one of Australia's leading cultural institutions has been strengthened further.
A new NIDA Connect course has been announced, this time in the form of digital storytelling.
The course will be held on August 18, 19 and 20 in Leeton, facilitated by the Roxy Institute of Performing Arts in partnership with the National Institute of Dramatic Art.
Digital storytelling will provide 15 to 18 year-old students with an introduction to the principles of visual storytelling through a digital lens.
Participants will be able to explore techniques to develop a concept, work with source materials and write and storyboard their own unique multimedia stories, as well as developing hands-on shooting, editing and postproduction skills in a practical digital storytelling context.
To be held at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery, the course will be led by Leeton actor Jake Speer.
"This course represents an incredible opportunity for members of our community to immerse themselves in the captivating world of digital storytelling," Mr Speer said.
"Through this collaboration with NIDA, we are proud to bring world-class expertise to our town, fostering creativity and honing performance skills for the talented young members of our community."
NIDA and RIPA's fruitful partnership has already produced four courses this year - design in performance, acting, writing for performance and technical production. These were held from April to June and attended by 39 students.
One of the teaching artists, Oumi Karenga-Hewitt said the NIDA Connect program gave her the opportunity to engage with professional creative practitioners from NIDA, while working with young people interested in writing and acting.
"Delivering both the 'acting' and 'writing for performance' programs gave me an even deeper understanding of the importance of different areas of performance," she said.
"I enjoyed seeing the acting students develop over the three days in connection with each other, confidence, and competence.
"The writing students were diverse in experience and background.
"This was evident in their unique and compelling story ideas, that the students wove through multiple storytelling tools.
"I can't wait to see these talented young people develop further over the next few years."
Participation in the digital storytelling course is free, but places are limited. Those wanting to attend are encouraged to secure their place by visiting www.open.nida.edu.au/class/RNCDS-23NRX1 to enrol.
