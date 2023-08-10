A CHANCE to learn more about Australia's Indigenous heritage and culture bloomed to life at a shire school recently.
Whitton-Murrami Public School held a huge day of activities on return to school for term three to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
The school has a dedicated Indigenous nature space, located on a block across from the school, which includes a yarning circle, garden where items and grown and harvested and much more.
This is where many of the activities took place, including the reading of the acknowledgement of country by students Tahnee Dowdy and Eva Morriss in Wiradjuri language.
An Indigenous dance group performed, as well as taught dance moves to students.
There was also dot painting and craft, a Goanna canvas painting, Emu egg was cooked on the barbecue and a shared lunch with family and community members.
"They finished the day with sports, with Indigenous games," Whitton-Murrami school learning support officer Shannon Morriss said.
"It was all about understanding the past and our heritage - the importance of the land and the spaces that are all around us.
"It's about helping the kids learn all about that history and how we can use all of that moving forward.
"Our school is made up of about 40 per cent of students with an Indigenous background, so it's important to keep the culture alive."
