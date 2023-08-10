A WELL-RESTED Leeton side will return to the field intent on finishing the home and away season with two more victories under their belt.
The Greens will host the Tullibigeal Lakes United Sharks at No. 1 Oval on Sunday afternoon.
The game is Leeton's first in almost a fortnight since their loss to the Griffith Black and Whites in round 12, which was followed by the general bye.
The break gave the Greens the chance to come together for their 300 Club event, while at the same time freshening up for the last two games the regular season before finals get started.
Coach Hayden Philp have the side a break from training on Thursday, August 3 before ramping everything up again on Tuesday, August 8.
"We had a bit of blowout on Tuesday to really get back into it," the coach said.
"It was a chance to work out where guys are at and how their injuries are going. I was happy with that.
"Kirtis (Fisher) is back training and it's looking positive on his side of things.
"Cam Breust should be back this week as well, he's 100 per cent, so he'll be another inclusion."
Shannon Bradbrook may be rested this weekend depending on his fitness after picking up some soreness at training on Tuesday.
Philp said the final call would be made after their final training run for the week, but admitted players who weren't 100 per cent right to go would be given the time to recover.
"There's no point playing them if they aren't 100 per cent and we're not confident in them," Philp said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We don't want injuries getting worse at this point in the season when we have some bigger things coming up."
Looking ahead to Sunday's game, the Greens are hoping the bottom-placed TLU bring plenty of physicality into the match.
The last time the two teams met was in round six where Leeton had a 66-6 victory.
"They were tough last time, particularly in the middle, I thought they were very strong there," Philp said.
"They are always physical. They are farm boys out there, so they always bring toughness to their game and they are mentally up for it.
"We're hoping for a tough game to be honest. We expect it to be.
"We want that hit out."
The Greens round out their season regular next weekend when they host Yanco-Wamoon in the local derby again at No. 1 Oval.
Philp said having the last two games at home before finals was another advantage.
"It's good to finish with the home games and not have to travel," he said.
"It will be good to have a bit of fun at home and enjoy it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.