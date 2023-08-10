The Irrigator
Property of the Week

3 Golf Club Drive, Leeton

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 11 2023 - 8:30am
Spacious and comfortable living
Spacious and comfortable living

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 3 Golf Club Drive, Leeton
  • $450,000
  • Agency: McGrath Riverina
  • Contact: Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 & Craig Tyrrell 0473 748 272
  • Inspect: By appointment

Priced in an affordable range and situated in a convenient location, this property presents an excellent opportunity to secure your first home.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

