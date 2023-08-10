Spacious and comfortable living

Priced in an affordable range and situated in a convenient location, this property presents an excellent opportunity to secure your first home.
The house features four bedrooms, each with a built-in wardrobe, two bathrooms, a well-appointed kitchen with modern appliances, and split system heating/cooling.
It is a modern build with generously sized bedrooms filled with natural light.
Externally, the property has a low maintenance backyard and a double garage.
Sitting on a 1202 square metre block with a fully-fenced backyard, there is fantastic outdoor space to enjoy.
Investors will also find the property attractive due to the high demand for rental in the area.
