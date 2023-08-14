The Irrigator

Riverina students learn to shear at Wagga's TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sustained skills shortage might be gripping the shearing industry, but there was no lack of interest among Riverina high school students as they stepped into a shed and picked up a handpiece this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.