THE second round of the Leeton and District Bowling Club's ladies triples championships was played last Thursday.
Mary Payten, Lorraine Messner and Hilary Chambers earned a place in the finals after defeating Elaine Sullivan, Judy Heness and Janet Bell 16-15.
It took five ends for Payten's team to get on the board and, after being down by seven shots, they slowly took control to be three up with one end to play.
Sullivan's team fought back by scoring three, ending the game in a draw.
As a result, an extra deciding end had to be played and Payten scored the winning shot.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In another close game of triples, Dot Semmler, Joan Bourke and Dian Colyer were the drawn winners after defeating Faye Harris, Jean Leighton and Kathy Brown 15-14.
Coming from behind, Semmler's team managed to draw even on the 10th end and, after winning four of the next six ends, won the game by one.
In another game of triples, Patti Wakeman, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick won convincingly against Jan Walker, Wilma Alexander and Meredith Lyons.
