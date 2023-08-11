The Irrigator
Leeton Can Assist volunteers are participating in the 2023 Can Do challenge

By Talia Pattison
August 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Leeton Can Assist volunteers are taking part in the "Can Do" challenge where they will be walking as a group. Picture by Talia Pattison
LEETON'S Can Assist volunteers are getting moving this month as part of a fundraising challenge.

