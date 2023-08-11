LEETON'S Can Assist volunteers are getting moving this month as part of a fundraising challenge.
The "Can Do" initiative is on again, with the Leeton volunteers lacing up their joggers to walk throughout the month of August.
The fundraiser is a Can Assist head office-initiative, which raises funds for cancer patients.
"The idea is to set yourself a challenge during August," Leeton Can Assist president Sandra Watson said.
"You could be running, walking, swimming, fishing, or reading, anything really for a specific amount of time and set yourself a fundraising goal, then get family, friends to sponsor you.
"The Leeton branch of Can Assist members will be walking every Monday in August to raise money for local cancer patients.
"Last year this initiative was a great fundraiser for our branch with Can Assist members, two (Leeton shire) businesses and some (residents) getting on board and raising money for us.
"Not only are we raising money to help people with cancer, we might actually improve our own fitness."
Residents can donate to the cause by visiting www.candothedistance.org.au, clicking on donate, typing Leeton into the search bar, tapping on Leeton Can Assist and clicking on donate on the right hand side of the screen.
"We really appreciate the great generosity of the Leeton community towards Can Assist and we urge everyone to get on board with this different way of fundraising," Mrs Watson said.
"Anyone who would like to walk with us is welcome to join us every Monday from 10am in August from the skate park. Of course we will be having a coffee after our walk."
For more information call 0456 657 675.
