A VITAL Yanco business has changed hands and the new owners have big plans in mind.
The Yanco Shop is now owned by Liz and Gordon Mason, who have taken over operations in recent weeks.
The store is a vital cog in everyday life in Yanco, offering everything from essentials such as bread and milk to takeaway food, Australia Post services, lotto, newspapers, coffee and much more.
Without the Yanco shop, residents would have to travel into Leeton for these simple, but important items.
It is a meeting place for residents, a place to stop when passing through and a service the community relies on.
Mrs Mason said the couple took over at the start of June.
"Both my husband and I grew up around here," she said.
"We left when we were young, but until coming back we hadn't lived here for about 40 years. When my dad died a few years ago, we decided to come back."
Mrs Mason has experience in managing similar stores and is hoping to bring all of that to life in Yanco.
"We were looking around and this (Yanco Shop) came up," she said.
"We thought 'you beauty, we'll give that a go'. It did take a bit of time to get everything sorted out, but we are loving it.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Everyone has been so friendly and welcoming. It's fantastic. The customers are fantastic."
The pair have some big plans in mind for the shop, but are taking it one step at a time as they find their feet and look to build stock up at the store, as well as taking on suggestions from residents.
Mrs Mason said new ideas were always welcome and she was looking forward to bringing the plans to life in the time ahead.
"First off it's been stocking the shop up, we've changed the layout a bit, we're also going to start getting in some of the items you see advertised on TV available at other post office stores," she said.
"People will be able to do a bit of Christmas shopping here.
"It's such a diverse store. We know it's so important to the community to keep it going and running."
The shop appeals to all sectors of the community from tradies and older residents to school children and their parents.
The Yanco Shop is open Monday to Friday from 6am to 5pm and every Saturday from 8am to noon.
Mrs Mason said to pop in store and check out what is on offer.
