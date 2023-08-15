The Irrigator
Wagga Base, Riverina hospitals maternity horror stories flow as NSW birth trauma inquiry hearing set for Wagga

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
August 15 2023 - 11:00am
Horror stories have emerged from parents who delivered babies at Wagga Base Hospital in submissions to the state inquiry into birth trauma.
A baby being handed to the wrong mother and a woman who was cut before the epidural took hold in an emergency caesarean at Wagga Base Hospital are among the haunting tales emerging ahead of a parliamentary inquiry visiting the city next month.

