LEETON-WHITTON put in an improved performance against MCUE on Saturday afternoon, despite going down by 82 points.
In their second last game of the 2023 season, the Crows had been looking to play a better brand of football compared to their recent weeks.
However, the final score didn't fall their way, with the Goannas registering a 17.13 (115) to 5.3 (33) victory.
While the score line was still a relative blow out, Leeton-Whitton did show some positive patches of play throughout the game.
Meanwhile, it was another long day at the office for reserve grade, who went down by 143 points, with the Crows managing just the single solo goal at Mangoplah Sportsground.
Rounding at the hard day, was the under 17s who were defeated 17.15 (117) to 3.7 (25).
IN OTHER NEWS:
This weekend the Crows return home to the Leeton Showground for their final clash of the year.
They will host Collingullie-Glenfield Park, who come into the match fresh from a surprise defeat over the Griffith Swans.
Full results
MCUE 3.1 5.5 9.9 17.13 (115) d Leeton Whitton 1.1 2.1 4.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: MCUE: B.Halse 3, N.Foley 3, P.Gardiner 3, J.Male 2, L.Pulver 2, E.Schiller 1, H.Collins 1, J.Scott 1, W.Morshead 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Grundy 2, T.Doyle 2, L.Mahalm 1
BEST: MCUE: E.Schiller, L.Lawrence, B.Halse, H.Fitzsimmons, N.Foley, T.Wheeler; Leeton Whitton: J.Rourke, J.Turner, J.Grundy, J.Coelli, L.Mahalm, M.Dryburgh
