Leeton prepares to thank Vietnam veterans

On August 18, commemorative services across the nation will acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
More than 60,000 served with 523 KIA, over 3000 wounded.
Leeton's Vietnam veteran, John Power will lead the 5.30pm service at the Vietnam memorial chopper at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
All are invited to attend to thank our Vietnam veterans for their service.
One of the 523 young veterans killed, Lance Corporal Peter McDuff is buried near Leeton in his hometown, Darlington Point.
As part of the National Vietnam Veterans Vigil held on August 3, every veteran KIA was remembered with a service at their grave, with Leeton RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary attending Peter's.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sadly we have lost our last World War II veteran, Alf Sullivan, at 95 years.
Alf was a significant contributor to our Sub-branch, being very active not only at local level but also at state level.
We offer our deepest sympathy to his widow Margaret, our auxiliary member, and all Alf's family.
Another sad loss is Vietnam veteran Margaret Hopcraft (nee Ahern) in Brisbane.
Nurse Lieutenant Ahern 8th Field Ambulance, originally from Leeton, was one the first women in uniform sent to Vietnam.
Margaret's face is often shown holding a young Vietnamese child in Vietnam on AWM posters.
We send sincere condolences to all Margaret's family, particularly her sister, Shirley Roulston, still living in Leeton.
It's our turn to have a say in what matters when it comes to veteran and family mental health and wellbeing.
The Defence and Veteran Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy Survey is open until midnight on Monday August, 28 on the DVA website. Everyone is encouraged to contribute.
Coffee morning is Saturday, August 19 at 10am at the club, with the Sub-branch meeting on Wednesday, September 6 at 5.30pm, being a dinner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.