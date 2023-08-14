With week eight completed there are only two weeks to go before the finals commence in the Leeton Soldiers Club's winter squash competition.
Crows are the frontrunners in Monday's competition, but they suffered a 1-2 loss to Tigers, who are equal second. Tigers won two matches in five games with Ruby Miller taking the deciding game 15-13 to just outlast her brother Jack. Naomi Rawle downed Adele Thompson. Crows victory went to Jacob Harrison who outplayed Maanu Alexander.
Bombers are second last, but they caused the upset with a 2-1 win over Giants who are equal second.
Cooper Boardman beat Jackson Goman and Isabel Thompson defeated Charmaine Lee however Will Gray-Mills lost in four to Will Nardi.
Eagles scored a clean sweep 3-0 win over Kangaroos, with Brad Woolner beating Brian O'Leary 3-1 and Lizette Taylor-Gown downing Brendon Looby by the same margin. In a mother-and-son contest, Miranda Tait defeated Alec.
In Tuesday's competition, Dolphins scored a 2-1 win over Warriors who are the top team. Declan Ryan finished strongly to beat Kathryn Bechaz 3-2 and Garry Walker beat Jack Miller, but Eden Reilly lost to Callum Sheldrick.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Broncos beat Raiders 2-1 with Will Rawle defeating Brian O'Leary and Zac Fairweather edging out Angelo Fiumara 3-1. In the match-of-the-week, Raiders victory went to an excited Rose Looby, who won a five-game, cliff hanger against Samuel Mills 14-16, 15-11, 15-8, 8-15, 15-11.
Jackson Goman defeated Col Thompson 3-2 to lead second placed Rabbitohs to a 2-1 win against Titans.
Cadell Thompson won the fourth game 15-13 to overcome Bear Wynn but Jason Curry lost to Brodie Lashbrook.
Chiefs crushed Waratahs 3-0 to maintain top spot in Wednesday's competition. Nicole Onwuekwe had a 3-1 win against Ondria Miller, Anthony Iannelli beat Brent Lister and Hayden Farrugia won a tight contest against Brendon Looby.
Rebels smashed Crusaders 3-0 with Callum Sheldrick winning the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Cadell Thompson, Paul Payne downed Katie McAliece and Alayna Croucamp won on a forfeit.
Second-placed Hurricanes beat Brumbies 2-1 with James Kelly winning 3-1 over Ruby Miller and Chevaughn Moore defeating Simone Bruno. Sean Ryan got one back for Brumbies with a 3-1 win against David Cross.
