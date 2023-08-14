THE Leeton Community Op Shop Ball will make its return this year in honour of a special friend.
The Tom Thompson Memorial Ball will be held on September 9 and is being organised by Leeton Community Care Development in honour of their late friend and key founder of the group.
Mr Thompson passed away last year, but organisers are ensuring his memory lives on through the ball.
The group has held the balls before and always aims at inclusivity - there is no age limit, anyone can take part regardless of their ability and all money raised will this year be going to Leeton's Boys to the Bush organisation.
"We decided to let Tom's family decide where any proceeds from the night will go and they chose Tom's second love (after the op shop), which was Boys to the Bush," Leeton Community Care Development manager Kim Teerman said.
"We have 11 debs on board already. We had 16 at the last one in 2019 and 300 people there.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's a ball for all abilities, all ages, if you just want to have fun. If you want to pair up with someone that needs that extra support, it's not too late to take part. We're hoping a big crowd gets behind it again.
"Anyone can attend the night as well."
The debutantes have started their dress rehearsals with a Tina Turner dance mash-up being choreographed by Deral Weir for the night.
"The best part is watching people grow from all of the butterflies at the first dance rehearsal to actually getting out there and doing on the night - they always have a real glow about them," Ms Teerman said.
"It's extra special this year because even when Tommy was sick, he was still really passionate about the ball in his final days."
As part of the ball, traditional Indigenous dancing will be on display, as well as some ballet performances.
"We have the Parkview Public School cultural dance group performing, they are a very diverse group," school learning support officer Joey Longford said.
"A lot of this stems from the cultural activities I do in schools like Parkview, Leeton High and Leeton Public.
"We have lots of leaders and abilities in this group from Parkview.
"They are learning and growing. The exposure for them in front of a crowd is also great. It's a positive and it ties into what the ball is all about too.
"We're all linked together as a community, which is great."
Tickets for the ball are $45 per person and are available at the Leeton Soldiers Club from Tuesday, August 15. Price includes a hot platter and entertainment from Remedy.
Those who are interested in being a debutante or partner can also head into the Leeton Community Op Shop for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.