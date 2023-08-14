The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton Community Op Shop to hold Tom Thompson Memorial Ball in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Fejsa, Joey Longford and Kim Teerman are looking forward to the ball's return. Picture by Talia Pattison
Amy Fejsa, Joey Longford and Kim Teerman are looking forward to the ball's return. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE Leeton Community Op Shop Ball will make its return this year in honour of a special friend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.