YANCO-WAMOON didn't give up in their clash against Yenda Blueheelers on Sunday afternoon, pushing them to the limit.
While the final scoreline of 44-40 didn't go the way of the Hawks, the side threw everything they had at the game, never giving up in the edge-of-the-seat fixture.
It was Yanco-Wamoon's last home clash of the season, with just one round remaining for them in 2023 against Leeton this weekend.
The Hawks had three players share in the scoring on Sunday, with Jack Cooper, Elwyn Ravu Jnr and Rowan Matthews all crossing the line. Matthews and Cooper both picked up double tries.
Ravu Jnr picked up six successful conversions.
It was a showing the Hawks knew they have been capable of all season and, with Yenda fighting for their finals spot, they showed plenty of grit themselves throughout the battle.
Yanco-Wamoon have had a tough year thanks to a lack of playing depth numbers-wise, but they have also been felled by numerous long-term injuries to key players.
The Hawks will be hoping their determination and passion can be on show again this weekend against the Leeton Greens where intensity is always boosted when the two sides meet.
The Greens will go into the game after a longer than intended break away from the field following the bye and a forfeit from TLU on Sunday.
