The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon lose a narrow clash with Yenda Blueheelers

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yanco-Wamoon's first grade side went down in a hard-fought loss to the Yenda Blueheelers on Sunday. Picture by Paul Purcell
Yanco-Wamoon's first grade side went down in a hard-fought loss to the Yenda Blueheelers on Sunday. Picture by Paul Purcell

YANCO-WAMOON didn't give up in their clash against Yenda Blueheelers on Sunday afternoon, pushing them to the limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.