DANCERS from Leeton shire schools showed they have talent in spades during the Leeton Eisteddfod.
School dance groups took centre stage on Monday, August 14 as part of the eisteddfod, which officially got started on Saturday, August 12.
Dancers in huge numbers graced the dance floor at the Leeton Soldiers Club as they all put their best foot forward.
The music was pumping and the moves were on fire, with the large audience treated to some top-notch performances.
Adjudicator Hilary Hazeldine had a ball judging each of the sections, taking the opportunity to chat with the students before giving her final decisions.
She also made sure to thank all of the teachers, parents, staff and choreographers who had a hand in the success of each group.
The costumes also dazzled, with the smiles on the faces of all students shining bright while performing.
Check out some of the action in our mega gallery. The ballet discipline continues throughout this week.
For the full program and more information visit www.leetoneisteddfod.com.au.
