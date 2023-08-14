Just a single point separates second from fourth in the Group 20 League Tag competition heading into the final round this weekend.
The Blueheelers remain hot on the heels of the rest of the top four after coming away with a resounding win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Neda Amiatu, Dylan Javens and Jordan Payne scored doubles to see Yenda come away with a 54-0 victory over the Hawks.
Leeton held their spot in third after putting on a clinical display against TLU Sharks.
Jamie Taylor and Elli Gill were able to get the scoring underway early, with both crossing inside the opening four minutes.
The Sharks were able to hit back before Taylor completed a first half double to send the Greens into the break leading 18-4.
It was a fast start to the second half, with Isabella Burnett getting over just a minute after the break before another try just after the half-hour mark looked to have put the game to bed.
A quickfire double to Scarlett Wallace put the icing on the cake with a 38-4 victory.
Both the Greens and Yenda were able to close to within one point of the Black and Whites after they were only able to come away with a point from their clash with Hay. Jessie Carter crossed for the only try for the Magpies while Ash Penrith answered for the Panthers as the game finished level at 6-all.
West Wyalong continues to be the favourites after they continued their unbeaten season with a 36-12 win over DPC Roosters.
