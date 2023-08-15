A step-by-step guide to self publishing your book

If you have spent time writing a book and want something to show for your efforts, consider publishing it yourself. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Getting a book printed by any publisher, let alone the big corporate ones, is a tall order. Writing a book is hard enough. Convincing a publishing house to invest time and money in editing, printing, and marketing your book can seem like mission impossible. And for most books, that's exactly what it is.

The fact is that the overwhelming majority of authors will not succeed in getting their hard work published. Even talented writers can have an extremely difficult time finding a home for their books.

Hence the growing popularity of self publishing. As the name suggests, self publishing simply refers to the act of publishing your book on your own, or perhaps with a little paid assistance. Despite what some people think, not all self-published books are poorly-written. Many of them are quite good.

Another misconception is that self-publishing is a new phenomenon. True, it is far more common than ever before thanks to the advent of e-readers and Amazon. But self-publishing goes way back. Even James Joyce was forced at one point to consider self-publishing his short story collection Dubliners.

Okay, so you're not James Joyce, and you haven't written a masterpiece of English prose. No matter. If you have spent time writing a book and would like to have something to show for your efforts, you should consider publishing it yourself.

Keep reading for a step-by-step guide to self-publishing. We'll proceed under the assumption that you've already completed the first step: writing a book (including a title page, copyright page, dedication page, and table of contents).

Edit your book

So you've written a book. Well done. Now it's time to edit it. This is a long, slow, and sometimes painful process. "Edit" is a broad term that includes making big structural changes (e.g. altering the order of your chapters, removing redundant passages, etc.) as well as correcting all misprints and grammatical errors.

It's a big job. If you have no editing experience, you might want to think about hiring a freelance editor to edit your book on your behalf. There are tons of freelancers hungry for this sort of work. You can find them on websites like Upwork and Reedsy. Just make sure they have some demonstrable professional experience before you decide to hire them. Needless to say, more experienced editors charge higher rates.

A poorly edited book will never do well in the marketplace, so this is an absolutely crucial step.

Design your cover art

For better or worse, your book's cover art can have a massive influence on its marketability. We're all guilty of the sin of "judging a book by its cover." A poorly designed cover is a turn-off to consumers. On the other hand, an eye-catching cover that looks as if it's been professionally done draws people in. Your cover art is about as critical as your editing job.

As with editing, designing an attractive cover for your book is hard work. You can give it a go yourself using Canva or a similar design software. But if you have no experience with graphic design, you'll probably want to hire a freelancer. Give them a description of what you want the cover to look like, and let them take it from there.

Write your metadata

In the context of book publishing, metadata refers to things like summaries, descriptions, author bios, genre, price, etc. You need to have all this sorted out before deciding where and how to publish your book.

Begin with an author bio written in the third person. Include any pertinent information, including previous publishing credits, as well as any interesting facts about yourself.

Next, write a concise description of your book. Think of it as a book report, which we all had to do in primary school. You want to highlight your book's key elements and themes so that readers have a good idea of what to expect. Keep in mind that this is also an opportunity to market your book to the public. Tell them what makes your book worth reading.

Come up with a list of keywords that you think are most relevant to your book. The internet is all about keywords now: they link people with the sort of content they're looking for. You should aim to have at least 20 keywords for your book.

Set a price for your book. Be realistic. Look around on Amazon and other websites for comparable titles and see what those authors are charging. It will probably be less than you were hoping, but if you're doing this to get rich, you're in it for the wrong reasons.

Lastly, if you intend to sell your book through retailers, you'll need to buy an International Standard Book Number (ISBN). For more information about this, visit the International ISBN Agency website.

Choose where and how to publish your book

The time has come to decide how you want to publish your book, and in what format. As you may already be aware, Amazon is by far the most popular medium for self-published authors.

Its Kindle Direct Publishing service makes it easy to market and sell self-published books online in both print and digital format. It uses a print-on-demand model, which means copies of your book are only printed when they've sold. This obviates the need for inventory and a distributor, significantly cutting down on costs.

If you've ever sold anything on Amazon before, you know how easy the shipping and handling is. Just box your item, stick a shipping label on it, and post it. Suppose you have family or friends in Melbourne. You can buy them a few printed copies of your book and send them via courier Sydney to Melbourne.

With all of that said, Amazon isn't the only game in town. Other popular platforms for self-publishing books include Lulu, IngramSpark, and Reedsy.

Check them out; they may have some features that Amazon lacks.

Market your book

Your work isn't finished just yet. No book release is complete without a marketing campaign. For self-published authors, this should include, at the very least:

Setting up a personal website (complete with photos, blurbs, a sales page and a subscription newsletter link)

Promoting your book on all your social media channels (this can include posting excerpts from your book)

Offering free review copies to people with blogs or podcasts that focus on books

Involving yourself in the book community by joining groups and clubs, attending conferences, etc.

Books about self-publishing

This guide is far from exhaustive. It is meant only to help you understand what self-publication involves, so that you know what you're getting yourself into. For a more in-depth look at the process of publishing your own book, consider reading one or more of the following titles. They can be purchased online and delivered express by courier Sydney.

Write, Publish, Repeat by Johnny B. Truant and Shaun Platt

How to Self Publish: A Guardian Masterclass by Ed Peppitt

The Business of Digital Publishing by Frania Hall

Writers' & Artists' Yearbook Guide to Getting Published by Harry Bingham

Let's Get Digital by David Gaughran