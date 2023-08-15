LEETON United's women's team is chasing a spot in this year's finals series, which would mark their first appearance in the pointy end of the season for the first time in a number of years.
Leeton's women's side hasn't featured in a finals series since 2020, but the club is hoping that will change as the home and away fixture starts to reach its conclusion.
Last weekend, the side took on Wagga United in a massive clash.
Leeton currently sit in fifth while Wagga were sixth ahead of the match up, so the game was always going to be a competitive one.
Coach Rhys Jones said the Leeton side went in short-staffed.
"(We) went into the game with only 11 players, but they knew they would have to dig in deep in order to get the result they needed.
"The first half was a very even affair, with both teams having their fair share of the ball, but not many chances being created.
"Breanna Twigg had Leeton's best chance of the first half when her free kick went narrowly wide of the goal."
The second half started with Leeton on top and pushing for that all-important goal.
It finally came in the 61st minute when a cross was whipped in from the left-hand side only for the Wagga United defender to put the ball beyond her keeper and into the net to put Leeton up 1-0.
"Leeton then controlled the game and had a couple of chances after the goal, but they were unable to extend the lead," Jones said.
"The game finished with Leeton getting a massive win and the three points."
With South Wagga losing to Temora, the result put Leeton into fourth position on the table.
Now, with just three games games remaining in the home and away season, the team is a real chance of achieving their goal of making finals in 2023.
The player-of-the-match for the Wagga United clash was Rebecca Steele.
This weekend the women's side will hit the road to Kessler Park where they will face off with Tolland.
The game will be a tough one for United, with Tolland currently sitting first on the Madden Shield ladder.
