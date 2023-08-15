CHANGE can be scary no matter what age a person may be.
As people start to age, change can cause plenty of anxiety among older residents as they wonder what the future may look like for them, their partner and even their families.
With this in mind, Australian Unity in Leeton threw open its doors on Thursday, August 10 for an open day to answer questions, provide information and just generally help to ease any anxiety Leeton shire residents may feel about the next phase of life.
Australian Unity service co-ordinator for Leeton, Marg King, said the day was an opportunity to highlight services that are available to older residents and why it was important to plan ahead.
"We were really pleased with the turnout, with almost 30 people coming through," she said.
"Some of these were existing customers, some brought a friend along, some turned up that weren't receiving any services and we were able to register them with My Aged Care and another couple were thinking about changing providers.
"After one of the Australian Unity service co-ordinators completed an initial assessment, they were able to sit, have a cuppa and enjoy some morning tea along with conversations with other (residents).
Mrs King said loneliness was a major issue among older residents in Leeton and across the country as a whole.
This happens often to many people when family moves away or if they have lost a spouse.
"Moving forward we are considering how we can link up some of our more isolated customers and bring them in for a regular cuppa and chat as part of their services," Mrs King said.
"If anyone is still requiring assistance there is always a staff member in the (Chelmsford Place) office from 8.30am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.
"We are more than happy to assist anyone requiring information on aged care services in their home."
Speaking prior to the open day, Mrs King reiterated why it was so important to start having conversations about seeking help from aged care providers.
"If anyone is slipping through the cracks or might know someone who is struggling ... we can provide help," she said.
"People who come along to the open day can enjoy a free morning tea and just generally find out some information about what we do and how we can help."
Residents who are aged 65 and over can register for services with My Aged Care.
For Aboriginal customers they can do so from the age of 50.
