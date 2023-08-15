LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side have one final chance to notch another win before the season is done and dusted.
The A grade Crows won't be playing finals in 2023 and, with just one match remaining in the home and away season, they have one opportunity remaining to go out with a bang.
Last weekend the side was gallant in defeat against the top-placed MCUE Goannas, going down 75-20.
On Saturday, they will return home for their final game of the year when they host the fourth-placed Collingullie-Glenfield Park Demons.
Last time the two sides met was in round nine when the Crows pulled off a massive surprise to defeat the Demons by one goal, 43-42.
They will be hoping to replicate this form again and finish their season on a high.
Lower grade results
A reserve: MCUE 63 d Leeton-Whitton 33
B grade: MCUE 53 d Leeton-Whitton 40
C grade: MCUE 31 d Leeton-Whitton 26
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 49 d MCUE 37
