LEETON'S Young Woman competition co-ordinator Liz Munn knows first-hand how scary it can be to put yourself out there.
Miss Munn is a former entrant and winner of the Leeton Showgirl competition, which is now known at the Leeton Young Woman event.
As a past participant in the competition, she said she understood the nerves that may surround being involved, but she encouraged anyone thinking about doing so that they wouldn't regret it.
"We've had a couple of people say they were thinking about it, but we haven't had any official entries yet," Miss Munn said.
"It's a simple application and simple interview process. It's not very hard to get into it.
"A lot of girls that we approach, they want to know what they get out of it and why it will be worth it.
"My answer is always, 'it's all about self development'. Some young women want to do something that's out of their comfort zone to gain confidence.
"Others want some practice with interview skills as it's good in their future after high school or university.
"It's all good practice to be in that environment and know what to do."
The Young Woman competition continues to run alongside the Leeton Show where the winner is announced on the Friday night of the event.
This year that date will be Friday, October 8.
The competition is not about beauty or looks, rather knowledge, representing the community and taking the chance to give back and experience something different.
Young women living in Leeton shire aged between 18 and 26, who are passionate about the community and the agricultural show movement, are interested in and have knowledge of rural NSW are encouraged to apply.
"Once people take that step of taking part, they realise how beneficial it is ... you meet a lot of new people and it is also a lot of fun," Miss Munn said.
For more information and to lodge an application form, visit www.leetonshow.com or contact the secretary 0411 893 272.
