THE cause of a car fire inside the garage of a Leeton home is yet to be determined.
Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW, along with two brigades from the Rural Fire Service, police and paramedics were called to the Lillypilly Road address on Thursday, August 10 around 1.20pm after reports of a fire.
On arrival, firefighters discovered a car alight in a residential garage attached to the home.
They were able to work quickly to extinguish the flames and prevent it from spreading into the house.
Leeton Fire and Rescue captain Emma Tyrrell said no one was injured, but investigations into the cause were ongoing.
"It is a timely reminder for residents to ensure their smoke alarms are working and, if they need them replaced, they can contact the station," she said.
"We will come out and give a free safety visit and replace with a 10-year lithium battery smoke alarm."
Leeton Fire and Rescue is also on the look out for on-call firefighters, for more information call the station or see their Facebook page.
