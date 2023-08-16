The Irrigator

A 66-year-old man has died after being crushed by a tractor after a vintage machinery rally

By Staff Reporters
August 16 2023 - 10:00am
A tragic accident follows event's return in the MIA. Picture file
A 66-year-old man has died after being crushed by a tractor in Coleambally.

