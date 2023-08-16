The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club greens see many close contests

By Wrong Bias
August 16 2023 - 11:00am
Terry Dale prepares to make a delivery on the greens. Picture supplied
Terry Dale prepares to make a delivery on the greens. Picture supplied

THE Leeton Soldiers Club's greens again had a remarkable turn out of 26 bowling enthusiasts for last Thursday's bowls day.

