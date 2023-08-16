THE Leeton Soldiers Club's greens again had a remarkable turn out of 26 bowling enthusiasts for last Thursday's bowls day.
Rink two had Bill Mitchell, Bill Creber and John Constantine hold their nerve to repel a spirited comeback by Harry Callahan's outfit before finally running out 19-14 winners.
However, the game of the day was played out on rink five between David Noad and Ken O'Connell.
O'Connell's team were able to hang on for a courageous 17-16 win after Noad's side scored five shots on the final three ends.
On rink six, a resting toucher to veteran John Breed proved a pivotal moment in an enthralling game of bowls.
Breed's genius helped his side, including Dennis Dean and Len Eason, to a narrow one-shot, 22-21 win over Rattles Retallick's team, who unbelievably scored 15 shots on the last six ends in an extraordinary comeback.
The sole resting toucher of the afternoon belonged to Breed, while wrong biases were recorded by O'Connell, Tony Wood, Gary Piltz and Peter Evans.
Two games were played on Thursday and one on Saturday in the club's minor pairs championships.
Terry Dale and Leo Plant could do no wrong in their 22-5 winning romp against Phil Morris and Bob Bunbury, while John Leech and Alan Breed proved far too strong for Bruce Dale and Larry Harrison, recording a 23-16 win in the second game of the day.
In the final championship game on Saturday, Len Eason and Rattles Retallick had a convincing 31-15 victory over the Mark Morgan father-son combination.
