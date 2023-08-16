WITH one more match remaining in their season, Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves said the side won't be going down without a fight.
The Crows will host Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday in their last game of 2023 and will be without several players, including Bryce Rogers, Lewis Henley and Jake Turner.
The final make-up of the side will be decided at training on Thursday evening, with Groves saying the Crows will still be approaching the game like any other.
Collingullie need to win the match against Leeton-Whitton in order to keep their finals chances alive, so a win to the Crows would certainly be more than an upset.
"We want to finish off strong and enjoy it I guess," he said.
"It has been an up-and-down year with our consistency, but the key focus will be those two things.
"We can still upset the apple cart.
"Collingullie have to win and it's our last game, so we're approaching it that way.
"The biggest thing is finishing off strongly."
Groves said following the game, the club would be sitting down in the weeks ahead to work on a plan for season 2024.
He expects pre-season to start sometime in November or early December and is hopeful of picking up some key recruits in the meantime to complement the hard work being done by the club's younger players.
