THE Leeton Eisteddfod's ballet and revue discipline has again been a showcase of incredible talent this week.
The discipline officially kicked off on Saturday, August 12 and has continued throughout the week.
Dance groups from throughout the region spent the week competing on the dancefloor at the Leeton Soldiers Club before making way for all of the school groups on Monday, August 14.
The music was pumping and the moves were on fire, with the large audience treated to some top-notch performances as the students gave it their all with huge smiles on their faces.
The costumes also dazzled, with the smiles on the faces of all students shining bright while performing.
With the Roxy Theatre still out-of-action, the competition moved to the Leeton Uniting Church hall on Tuesday, August 15 where the dancers made their way through the many solo categories.
One of the highlights the following day was the 12 years and under Junior Classical Ballet Championship, which was taken out by Olivia O'Bryan, who left the stage with an armful of trophies following her two championship dances.
When announcing Olivia as the winner of this section, adjudicator Hilary Hazeldine said competitors had graced the stage with elegance and poise.
"I know there are many years and hours that go into a championship section," she said.
"I'm hoping on the classical side, I have given you plenty to go away and work on.
"Both dancers have different strengths. I wish both the best of luck for the future and thank you for dancing for us."
More championship sections will be held throughout Thursday and Friday across different dance genres and age groups.
Ballet and dance officially finishes with the final sections from 7pm on Friday, August 18.
The eisteddfod will continue with the music discipline, which starts on Thursday, August 24 at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
