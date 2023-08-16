The Irrigator
Leeton Eisteddfod home to plenty of dancing talent in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Jasminetra Netphrom competes in the junior classical ballet championship during the Leeton Eisteddfod this week. Picture by Talia Pattison
Jasminetra Netphrom competes in the junior classical ballet championship during the Leeton Eisteddfod this week. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE Leeton Eisteddfod's ballet and revue discipline has again been a showcase of incredible talent this week.

