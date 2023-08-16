THE Leeton Junior Rugby League Club has just the one team contesting this year's grand final on the weekend.
The club's under 13s girls league tag side will do battle with the undefeated Yenda Blueheelers on Saturday, August 19 in what will be an exhilarating match up at Solar Mad Stadium at 12.15pm.
Coach Ben Lewis said the side had been working hard all year and they were looking forward to taking to the field for the grand final.
"The girls have developed into a very well-drilled and disciplined side, only conceding one game all year," he said.
"The key will be to work hard in defence to keep the opposition nullified.
"We will need to remain solid across the line and run the ball hard.
"The win won't come easy, but I am confident they can come home with the (victory).
Charli McCann (vice captain): A dynamic fullback with excellent hands and is the fastest in the team. She is the number goal kicker for the side.
Kyra Bourke: Light-footed and is always there in support of the team.
Lucy Gilmour: Rock solid with and without the ball. Keeps the defensive line in check and keeps the team motivated.
Myah Smith: Gives 100 per cent and hits the line with speed every time, never lets her team down.
Jorja Ryan: Fast-thinking all-rounder that will be up for the challenge.
Sophie Sullivan: A hard ball runner who is relentless in defence. She puts starch in the team.
Bridie Lewis: The general of the team, her ball playing and passing are on point every time. Quick in defence.
Laura Teerman: The complete package, there is nothing on the field she cannot do.
Zarly Pike (captain): The captain of the team. Incredibly crafty dummy half and always leads by example.
Keira Hewson: Relentless in defence and attack, leaves it all out on the field.
Edi Ryan: Strong ball runner that always finds space in the line.
Ella Tyrell: With speed to burn she is always dangerous in open space.
Bailey Blackburn: All-rounder that has taken her game to the next level this season.
Gisella Piccolo: Elusive and hits the line with speed. Knows how to break the line.
Eden Reilly: First year player that has adapted to the speed and ball skills of league tag.
Charlee Ryan: Glides across the field with ease, blink and you'll miss her.
Ava Coelli: Makes metres with every run and is strong in defence.
Chloe Heath: First year player that has picked up everything quickly.
