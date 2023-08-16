They may be small, but they are mighty and Leeton was their intended destination last weekend.
Members of the Wagga-based Riverina Mini Car Club, dyed-in-the-wool fans of the world's favourite small car, took in some of the sights and learned more about the town at the heart of the MIA on August 12 and 13.
Five cars - classic Minis and a newer BMW MINI - as well as some members in their modern "daily drivers", travelled from Wagga, Tumut and Albury.
Although there are no Leeton-based RMCC members, there are some with strong links to the town.
That local knowledge and an ideal distance from home base made the town an ideal overnight destination.
IN OTHER NEWS:
RMCC president Phillip Bell said the cars were just "an excuse" to spend time together.
"It's about the companionship of the people," Mr Bell said.
"The weekend went well, the weather was good and we saw a lot of interesting things.
"There were a couple of things we didn't get to this time, but that's just an excuse to come back."
The group arrived Saturday, August 12 and started with a visit to Yanco Agricultural High School and a tour of the McCaughey mansion.
While in Yanco, the club members also visited the Powerhouse Museum and stopped to acknowledge the Sir Samuel McCaughey statue.
Lunch at the Wade Hotel was followed by time at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery, before an overnight stay and dinner at the Hydro Hotel.
There were a couple of things we didn't get to this time, but that's just an excuse to come back.- Riverina Mini Car Club president Phillip Bell
Sunday, August 13 featured a run to Gogeldrie weir and then a stopover at the Fivebough Wetlands, where members saw first-hand the seductive power of twitching (aka birdwatching), followed by lunch at Leeton Soldiers Club before everyone made their way home.
RMCC is a club devoted to one of the greatest automotive and cultural icons of the 20th century.
The front-wheel drive Mini was revolutionary when it was conceived in the 1950s by Sir Alec Issigonis.
Built from 1959 to 2000, it featured on roads and racetracks all around the world.
A modern take on the icon, MINI, was released by BMW in 2001.
RMCC was formed in July 2004 and currently has 48 family memberships with more than 60 member vehicles.
As well as its monthly runs, each year the club hosts the Riverina Mini Muster, a gathering and display of vehicles from across southern NSW and the ACT.
This year will be the 20th anniversary of the Muster, to be held on October 7 and 8 at the Wagga Visitor Information Centre in Tarcutta Street, Wagga. Follow the club at its Facebook page for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.