Zoey Lucas and Jay Korhonen were married recently at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery

By Talia Pattison
August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Zoey Lucas takes the time for a moment of reflection during her big day at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery. Picture supplied
A HAPPY Leeton couple has become the first to be married at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.

