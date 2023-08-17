A HAPPY Leeton couple has become the first to be married at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
An intimate ceremony for Zoey Lucas and Jay Korhonen was held at the start of July at the venue, with many more special touches also part of the day.
The couple's daughter Elsie played a role, with family a key theme throughout the ceremony.
As is the case at most weddings, the dress took centre stage, but there was more to the story.
"I always loved the idea of making my own wedding dress," Zoey said. "To achieve this on a budget, instead of purchasing fabric I purchased a cheap, too large dress, picked it apart and remade it into a sweetheart, off-the-shoulder tea dress.
"The petticoat beneath is made of fabrics from Jay's childhood dress up box. It took weeks of work with Elsie underfoot, but was completely worth the finished product.
"Using a recycled dressing gown and the remaining rainbow fabric I also fashioned Elsie a hooded cape to match my dress."
The shoes and flowers also had creative flair and were made from the remaining page leaves of Zoey's father's high school copy of To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee that still featured his pencil notes in the margins.
"Between dad and I this copy had been read to pieces literally and, to give what remained of the book a new life to celebrate the start of our married life together, felt right. The shoes symbolise how the lessons learned from my dad will walk with me throughout the rest of my life."
The coloured flower petals were stained with water-based ink and both the shoes and the flowers were delicately gilded with acrylic iridescent foil paint. The centres of the flowers feature a single faux pearl bead, to match both Zoey's jewellery and Elsie's hand-beaded headband.
There were also many Art Deco features tied in, particularly with the museum being the backdrop alongside the current exhibition at the venue titled Evoking Art Deco.
Museum, gallery and heritage co-ordinator Karen Barrett was delighted the venue could host its first wedding.
"It is fitting that her wedding shoes, which she lovingly created and wore, also feature in the exhibition," she said.
"They exemplify the essence of 'evoking Art Deco', where participating artists were asked to interpret Art Deco through a modern lens.
"It adds a personal touch and brings to life the connection between history, art, and everyday life. Evoking Art Deco explores the allure of the iconic artistic movement."
The exhibition is on display at the museum until Saturday, September 30.
