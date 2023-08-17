As we strive for an inclusive community that embraces diversity in all its forms, it's important to address the concerns that might deter families from sending their children with disabilities on school holiday camps.
In our journey towards creating a truly equitable environment, understanding, and overcoming these barriers is essential.
We asked some of our community members what barriers they have considered, here are some they came back to us with.
Accessibility, safety and support, communication, isolation in a social setting, stigma and judgement, financial constraints, lack of information and tailored planning for the individual, all came up in our discussion.
Well, My Plan Connect has listened and we are taking expressions of interest for our school holiday programs and camps right now.
Our camps will be in Leeton, Swan Hill and excursions to our capital cities. We will be addressing every barrier mentioned by families.
A full Itinerary will be given before everyone sets off, payment plans if there are out-of-pocket expenses (meeting the NDIS standard), transport is included, different groups for different ages (five to 17 years of age) and the best team members to accompany the children to ensure everyone has a brilliant time.
We want to work together to ensure that every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to benefit from the rich experiences that school camps offer.
By addressing these concerns and fostering an environment of inclusivity, we can create a community where every child's potential is celebrated and nurtured.
Together, let's make school holidays a time of growth, laughter, and unforgettable memories for all our children.
Anyone who would like to contribute ideas or be part of this initiative is welcome to touch base with My Plan Connect.
