A driver in Leeton is facing high-range drink driving charges

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:00pm
A man has been charged with drink driving in Leeton. Picture file
A 24-YEAR-OLD driver will front Leeton Local Court after allegedly being busted drunk behind the wheel without a licence.

