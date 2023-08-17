A 24-YEAR-OLD driver will front Leeton Local Court after allegedly being busted drunk behind the wheel without a licence.
Leeton police stopped the man about 8.45pm on Sunday, August 13 for a roadside breath test.
The man was driving a gold Toyota Sedan on Wade Avenue at the time when officers pulled the vehicle over.
Police said a positive result was returned, with the driver arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station for a further analysis.
This too returned a positive reading of 0.264, which was in the high-range category.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As a result, the man was charged with high-range drink driving and driving while unlicensed.
He will appear in Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Meanwhile, police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from Euroley earlier this month.
Police said the white Ford Falcon was stolen from Euroley Road between 5.30pm on Friday, August 11 and 9.30am on Saturday, August 12.
Anyone with information should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.