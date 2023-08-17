IT IS not often in history that a waterslide and pool are embroiled in such heated debate, but that is what has happened in Leeton shire over the past couple of years.
The Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre was upgraded in recent years, which came with its own issues and problems, including several major leaks and other faults.
The slide itself has had to be re-ordered and it has taken a long time for it to arrive in town.
However, having solved the leaks and the slide is now being assembled, Leeton Shire Council is hoping the headaches are a thing of the past.
Construction is now in full swing in readiness for the upcoming summer season.
Swimplex Aquatics has been engaged to deliver the waterslide project and its team has already successfully unloaded and checked off all components on-site.
From there, ground assembly of the slide flumes into sections was initiated, bringing the vision of the thrilling waterslide closer to reality.
Next steps involve setting out the exact column locations through a surveyor, which will then enable the erection of the tower and support columns.
Council said this would ensure the structural integrity of the waterslide, guaranteeing its safety for years to come.
Mayor Tony Reneker was pleased with the project's advancement
"The waterslide project signifies a noteworthy step forward for our community, enriching our regional aquatic centre and offering an enjoyable destination for both residents and visitors," he said.
"I look forward to seeing more progress made now that all components have arrived."
The slide itself is nine-metres high and twin-ring.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The tower will be comprised of three staircases and three levels, which are connected at the top platform.
They then wind down into multiple, loops before exiting into two separate run-off chutes at the bottom.
The top platform will also feature a shade sail for added sun protection.
Further updates will be provided as council moves closer to the grand unveiling of the waterslide.
For more information and updates on this project and other council initiatives, visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.