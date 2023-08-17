YANCO-WAMOON will be out to spoil the party for the Leeton Greens when the old rivals gol head-to-head this weekend.
In what is the final match of the home and away season, there's still plenty on the line for both sides.
For the Hawks, it is about restoring their pride following their thumping at the hands of Leeton earlier in the year where the mercy rule was deployed.
On the other end of the scale, Leeton will be seeking victory in a bid to either stay in second on the first grade ladder or jump into equal first depending on the result of the Griffith Black and Whites and Darlington Point-Coleambally fixture.
Adding to those incentives is the Frank Fiumara Cup, which is always one Yanco-Wamoon and Leeton want in their trophy cabinet.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Hawks come into the game off the back of a loss, but it was a close one against Yenda and one they will be better off for.
It was a game where Yanco-Wamoon never gave up, fighting until the very end to go down by a solitary try.
Leeton on the other hand haven't played a game for close to three weeks now following on from the bye and a forfeit last weekend when TLU failed to field a side against the Greens.
It is not an ideal preparation for Leeton, but it does mean they will be eager to take the field and have a solid hit out before the finals series gets under way.
The rivalry between the two sides should hopefully mean a great contest for the crowd to enjoy on Sunday afternoon at No.1 Oval.
