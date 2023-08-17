LEETON United are seeking a return to the winner's list this weekend against Cootamundra.
United hasn't taken to the field for almost a fortnight thanks to the bye.
The game prior to that was against Lake Albert where Leeton went down 4-1.
The side's last win came on July 30 with a commanding 7-0 thumping of South Wagga.
It is that form Leeton will be hoping they can return to this weekend against Cootamundra.
The two clubs had been due to face each other earlier on, but all matches were declared a washout that weekend.
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy will be hoping the side can hit their stride again on Sunday afternoon in the away clash in a bid to make sure they are firing for the remainder of the season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The first grade group look to have already sewn up fourth position barring any sort of disaster, meaning the reigning premiers will be in with a shot once again in season 2023.
In terms of this weekend's fixture, Leeton United are currently fourth on the Pascoe Cup ladder, while Cootamundra are sitting on the bottom of the table.
Last time the two teams met was back in round two where Leeton United came away with an enormous 12-0 win.
The game will be played in Cootamundra on Sunday at O'Connor Park.
Kick off from 3.20pm.
Remaining matches before finals:
August 20: Leeton United v Cootamundra
August 27: Leeton United v Hanwood
September 3: Leeton United v Tumut
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.