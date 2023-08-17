The Irrigator

Leeton United head to Cootamundra this weekend where they hope to register a win

By Talia Pattison
August 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Ethan Murphy.
LEETON United are seeking a return to the winner's list this weekend against Cootamundra.

