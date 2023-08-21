An irrigator who found a dead kangaroo and dead fish choking the doppler leading to his property has called for improvements to channels to prevent future blockages.
Amando Dissegna is the last irrigator on the Lakeview Branch Canal and on Monday discovered the animal carcasses and dead fish creating the blockage.
"Every time we have to start watering, the same thing happens," Mr Dissegna said.
He said the dead fish and animal carcasses often found their way down the canal as the water flowed.
"By the time they get here, they're pretty smelly."
Mr Dissegna, who runs sheep and crops, started his watering program a little earlier this year only to discover the problem when the water he'd ordered from Murrumbidgee Irrigation was delayed due to the blockage.
A major worry for the irrigator is the possible contamination in the water for livestock.
Mr Dissegna diverted the water through another paddock while he waited for cleaner water to arrive from the channel, creating a further delay.
"My worry is in how the channels are cleared," he said.
"It would be good to have a v-shaped device in the channel which would see fish and carcasses diverted to the side of the canal instead of blocking the doppler."
On finding the blockage earlier this week, he spoke with MI staff who sent a maintenance team to remove the animal carcasses and fish on the same day.
Murrumbidgee Irrigation's maintenance and logistics general manager Alan Shea said there is over 3000 kilometres of channels and 3500 water delivery points used to deliver and drain water.
"In instances where there is a need to ensure water delivery when aquatic weeds, debris or objects are blocking the network, we will assess and deploy the team and equipment best suited to respond," Mr Shea said.
"Often, we can identify the need to take action as a result of our routine monitoring (including our CCTV network) and control system alerts or alarms. We also rely on our customers to inform us so we can respond in the best way possible."
Part of the Lakeview Branch Canal closet to Mr Dissegna's is lined and fenced, but can sometimes leave animals struggling to leave the channel bank if they've crossed the fence to drink the water.
Mr Shea said lined channels helped support efforts to lower water losses associated with delivering water to customers.
"In these areas safety is our number one priority. We have erected safety fences and signage at these sites to prevent access. Exit points have been installed along the channel network as an added safety measure including ladders and rock beaching."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
