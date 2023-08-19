The Irrigator

Griffith growers Rob and April Andreazza were named the 2023 Growers of the Year at the Rice Industry Awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 19 2023 - 1:05pm
Robert and April Andreazza. Picture by Vince Bucello
The 2023 Rice Industry Awards celebrated one of the region's major exports and showcased the latest innovations in rice production and irrigation, with two Wilbriggie ricegrowers named growers of the year.

