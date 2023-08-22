The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Leonie Napier | August 2023

By Leonie Napier
August 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary set course for 2024
Rotary set course for 2024

The Rotary Club of Leeton Central enjoyed fine food and fellowship at the Hydro Hotel on August 12 to celebrate their annual changeover dinner. Outgoing club president, Craig Watson, recalled the year of achievements as well as challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.