Rotary set course for 2024

The Rotary Club of Leeton Central enjoyed fine food and fellowship at the Hydro Hotel on August 12 to celebrate their annual changeover dinner. Outgoing club president, Craig Watson, recalled the year of achievements as well as challenge.
Honour was given to their fellow Rotarian, friend and community advocate Lionel Weston who tragically lost his life late last year.
The Club dedicated 'Lionel's Smokehouse and Show and Shine' event at this years Australian Art Deco Festival.
It was a fitting tribute of cars, bikes, music, and fine food with profits distributed to local charities and not for profit groups in our local area.
Incoming president, Nick Di Pompo congratulated the club on its passionate heart to unite and contribute to positive change with their commitment to building local community.
The Rotary Club of Leeton Central participates in community events providing hot, tasty chips and drinks as well as essential volunteer support at Light up Leeton, Chill and Grill and the Australian Art Deco Festival.
The goal of their fundraising is in helping others.
It is important that we value this community group who have been able to donate needed funds to the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary, Can Assist, Country Hope, Jumpstart, the Leeton Eisteddfod, Care South White Ribbon, Cleft Pallet, just to name a few.
This is a brief insight highlighting the impact of belonging to such an effective fellowship group.
It is well documented that there is strength in unity and connection and the Rotary Club of Leeton Central is a fine example of this.
If you are looking for a rewarding experience, looking for a social network that is generous, committed and values community then contact the new President, Nick Di Pompo at ndipompo83@gmail.com.
He will introduce you to the club and its members that will leave you wondering why you didn't join the weekly Monday evening meetings any sooner.
