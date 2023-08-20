With only one week to go teams are battling for a place in the finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.
Monday's competition is very close with only 9 points separating first from fifth so next weeks final round will decide the final four.
Giants are in second place and they had a 2-1 win over Crows who still cling to the top spot.
Charmaine Lee fought back to win a close match 3-2 against Ondria Miller and Will Nardi won the fourth game 16-14 to edge out Jack Miller. Crows captain Jacob Harrison had a 3-1 win over Declan Ryan.
Victories to Brad Woolner and Miranda Tait over Maanu Alexander and Naomi Rawle respectively secured a 2-1 win for Eagles against Tigers.
In the Match of the Week Finley Sales got Tigers on the board when he won a cliff hanger against Lizette Taylor-Gown. Both players scored 66 points with Sales winning a gripping fifth game 18-16.
Bombers beat Kangaroos 2-1 with convincing wins to Cooper Boardman and Will Gray-Mills but Isabel Thompson lost a very close five game match to Alec Tait.
Finalists in Tuesday's competition have already been decided. Warriors are the top team and they had a 2-1 win over third placed Rabbitohs.
David Cross won the crucial points to edge out Brent Lister 16-14, 17-15, 21-19 and Gary Thompson defeated Jason Curry but Callum Sheldrick lost 1-3 to Cadell Thompson.
Second placed Titans scored a 2-1 over Broncos with Bear Wynn beating Samuel Mills 3-1.
Zac Fairweather played two matches for Broncos downing Brodie Lashbrook but losing to Col Thompson.
Comfortable wins to Declan Ryan and Cadell Thompson gave Dolphins a 2-1 win over Raiders.
Angelo Fiumara stopped the clean sweep winning a tight match against Garry Walker 15-13, 16-14, 18-16.
The top four has been decided in Wednesday's competition with only two points separating the top three teams.
Chiefs are the top team but they lost 2-1 to third place Hurricanes. Chevaughn Moore had a 3-1 win against Nicole Onwuekwe and James Kelly beat Hayden Farrugia but David Cross lost to Anthony Iannelli 3-1.
Brumbies are in second place and they crushed Rebels 3-0 with strong wins to Simone Bruno and Ruby Miller however Sean Ryan had to work hard to overcome Angelo Fiumara in five.
In a battle between the bottom two teams Waratahs downed Crusaders 2-1.
Brendon Looby won a see sawing five game contest against Katie McAliece and Brent Lister beat Brodie Lashbrook 3-1. Crusaders winner was Cadell Thompson who defeated Ondria Miller.
