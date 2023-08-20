The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition

By Staff Writers
Updated August 21 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With only one week to go teams are battling for a place in the finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.