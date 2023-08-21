With two rounds to go in the Pascoe Cup season, Leeton United have booked their spot in the top four after their trip to Cootamundra.
It was a fast start for the United side as Eric Gardner scored inside the opening 60 seconds of the game, but that lead was short-lived as Cootamundra were able to strike back in the sixth minute through Brenton Forsyth.
The fast-scoring nature of the game didn't continue for the rest of the first half, but the United side were able to retake the lead when Gardner scored his second just after the half-hour mark to take a 2-0 lead into the break.
The Leeton side was able to make a fast start to the second half as Eric and Henri Gardner found the back of the net just three minutes into the second half as they looked to wrap the game up early.
The game slowed down again for much of the second half before Eric Gardner found the back of the net for the fourth time and wrapped up the three points with a 5-1 victory.
The three points puts Leeton nine points ahead of Wagga United with just two rounds remaining, which means they can now focus on the elimination final in two week's time against either Tolland or Lake Albert.
It was an important point picked up by the second-grade side which assured them of a final position after a 2-all draw with the Strikers.
Cian McMullen struck early before Cootamundra scored two goals either side of halftime to give the home side the lead. Mitchell Phelps scored with 14 minutes remaining to see Leeton pick up a draw which locks in a top-four position.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
