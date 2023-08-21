The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton fall to Collingullie GP in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton-Whitton Crows have closed out what has been a difficult season with a 153-point defeat at the hands of Collingullie GP at Leeton Showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.