Leeton-Whitton Crows have closed out what has been a difficult season with a 153-point defeat at the hands of Collingullie GP at Leeton Showgrounds.
It was a rough start for the Crows as they were held scoreless in the opening term while the Demons were able to kick 3.8 to get out to a 26-point lead.
The home side was able to get on the scoreboard in the second term with three behind, but the Collingullie side was able to kick nine goals in the quarter to get out to an 80-point lead heading into the main break.
The Crows were finally able to kick two goals in the third term, but another strong side for the Demons, who were looking for a percentage-boosting win to crack into the top five, as they kicked another eight majors for a 122-point margin heading into the final change.
The Demons ensured they would make the top five with another six goals in the final term, with the Crows kicking just a single major for the Collingullie side to walk away with a 26.19 (175) to 3.4 (22) victory which saw them jump into fourth place, leapfrogging Coolamon and knocking the Wagga Tigers out of finals.
In a difficult day for the Crows, forwards Taj Doyle, Jhi Grundy, and captain Tom Meline were the goal-kickers for the home side.
Crows coach Tom Groves was among his side's best alongside Mason Dryburgh, Matt Rainbird, Josh Stevens, Jake Norman and Will Wakeman.
While it has been a tough season for the Crows, they have avoided receiving back-to-back wooden spoons because of their two wins over Narrandera, with the Eagles finishing the season in last with no points, the same position the Crows found themselves in last year.
The tough season for the Leeton-Whitton reserve grade side has also come to a close after they were handed a 17.16 (118) to 1.0 (6) defeat at the hands of the Demons, with Riley Bradshaw kicking the only goal for the home side.
It wasn't all bad news for the Crows as the under 17.5s were able to pick up the win they needed to book their place in finals.
Heading into the game, they were behind Coolamon on percentage and needed the Rovers to drop their game to top of the table Mangoplah and the Crows needed to defeat bottom-of-the-table Collingullie.
Taj Lepper had a day out in the forward line with six goals, while Jack Crompton, Nate Fletcher, Jordan Lloyd and Cody McCullum kicked two goals each as the Crows came away with a 25.10 (160) to 0.2 (2) victory.
With the Rovers losing to the Goannas, Leeton-Whitton booked their place in the elimination final against Turvey Park.
