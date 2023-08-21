The Irrigator

Leeton fall in Group 20 under 13s League Tag grand final to Yenda

By Liam Warren
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:03pm
It was a thrilling climax to the under 13s League Tag grand final and it was Yenda who were able to come out on top against Leeton.

