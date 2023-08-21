Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists will be hosting a special pre-springtime walk on and around Scenic Hill, taking in the beauty of nature and teaching eager nature-lovers about the wildflowers that can be spotted.
On August 26 at 2pm, just days before Spring, the naturalists will be meeting up at the Scenic Hill end of Konoa Street for a guided tour around the hill at the price of a gold coin donation.
Ema Campiao-Munro is behind the walk, and said that after the success of the 2021 walk, she was keen to get back out on the hill.
"They're really knowledgeable people, they know the scientific names of the plants ... We just meander along with these people. They print off a guide partly about Narrandera, partly the Riverina," she said.
"People think it's just a hilly piece of rock, they're wrong. There is quite a lot of beautiful wildflower life up there - hopefully we will see a good response."
Ms Campiao-Munro said that she was asking for a gold coin donation to help cover the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalist's costs such as printing and covering petrol for the drive from Leeton and Narrandera to Griffith.
"They do this for free, they share their knowledge and everything they know," she said.
"I'm hoping to get some small groups of ten. You can just meander along, take as much time as you want, wherever you want," she said.
She was also hoping to potentially help recruit some young folks to join the naturalists to help the group grow and thrive into the future - just like the wildflowers they'll see.
No registrations are required, in an effort to keep things as simple as possible.
The Wildflower Walk will be meeting at the end of Konoa Street at 2pm on August 26 before setting off on Scenic Hill. Attendees are asked to remember that the track can be steep and rocky in parts.
