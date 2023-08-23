A cold day with a hint of rain didn't deter 22 committed bowlers turning up to the Soldiers Club's greens for last Thursday's social bowls.
Rink four had Phil Morris recover from his recent form slump with a 15-shot, 25-10 defeat of Ken O'Connell, Bill Watt and Tony Wood.
Morris and teammates Gary Piltz and Neil Condron led from go to woe and were untroubled in a convincing win.
In the closest game of the day Peter Evans, Alan Breed and John Leech finished far too strong for David Noad's outfit including Rob Graham and Bill Mitchell. They recorded a six-shot, 17-11 win after being down nine shots to five after an exhaustive first 10 ends.
In the final game of the afternoon, Bill Creber, Bruce Dale and Dennis Dean proved far too superior for Alan Cornileuson, Ken Hillier and Larry Harrison, running out convincing 26-16 winners.
IN OTHER NEWS:
One game in the minor pairs championships was played, with Terry Dale and Leo Plant coming from behind to overcome tournament favourites Len Eason and Rattles Retallick 29-23.
Resting touchers for the afternoon, in rather difficult conditions, belonged to Bill Watt and Terry Dale, while no wrong biases were recorded.
Members are reminded of the club's AGM, which will be held on Thursday, August 31 with nominations for all positions now being taken.
The mixed pairs championships are now also underway, with results to be published as they become available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.