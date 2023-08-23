The Irrigator

Twenty-two bowlers brave conditions for social bowls at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
August 23 2023 - 10:00am
Len Clare shows great concentration in his jack delivery. Picture supplied
A cold day with a hint of rain didn't deter 22 committed bowlers turning up to the Soldiers Club's greens for last Thursday's social bowls.

